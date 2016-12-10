Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.10.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hinkley at Denver East, 1 p.m.

Grandview at Mountain Vista, 6 p.m.

Ponderosa Invitational — (schedule/results)



Championship game: Vista PEAK vs. Manual, 9:30 a.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gateway at Denver West, 1 p.m.

Douglas County Holiday Tournament — (schedule/results)



Championship: Eaglecrest vs. Silver Creek, 4:30 p.m.

Holiday Classic at The Ridge — (schedule/results)



Seventh-place game: Smoky Hill vs. Vista Ridge, 11 a.m.

Major Mortgage Wildcat Classic (at Fruita Monument H.S.)

Rangeview vs. Palisade, 9:30 a.m.

Vista PEAK vs. Fruita Monument, 7:30 p.m.

Trace Young Memorial Tournament (at Weld Central H.S. & M.S.)

Championship semifinal: Hinkley vs. Falcon, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

Eaglecrest at Colby, Kan.

ICE HOCKEY

Doherty vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 3:15 p.m.