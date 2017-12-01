By COURTNEY OAKES, Sports Editor

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 1, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE, 12.1.17

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northfield at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.

Hinkley at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

Overland at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Best of Colorado Invitational (at Highlands Ranch H.S.) — (results/schedule)

Consolation semifinal: Eaglecrest vs. Mesa Ridge, 5 p.m.

Championship semifinal: Rangeview vs. BC Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Championship semifinal: Cherokee Trail vs. Highlands Ranch, 8 p.m.

Bison Bash (at Vista PEAK Prep) — (results/schedule)

Consolation semifinal: Glenwood Springs vs. Vista PEAK, 8 p.m. (Auxiliary Gym)

Warrior Challenge (at G.J. Central H.S.) — (results/schedule)

Gateway vs. Grand Junction, 5 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central at Denver South, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Ralston Valley, 7 p.m.

Bison Bash (at Vista PEAK Prep) — (results/schedule)

Consolation semifinal: Glenwood Springs vs. Vista PEAK, 6:30 p.m. (Auxiliary Gym)

Rebel With A Cause Tournament (at Columbine H.S.) — (results/schedule)

Eaglecrest vs. Legend, 5:30 p.m.

Rock Canyon/Mountain Vista Tournament (at Rock Canyon H.S.) — (results/schedule)

Consolation semifinal: Rangeview vs. Monarch, 3 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at La Jolla Country Day Tournament

WRESTLING

Overland at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Rangeview, 7:30 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit vs. Dakota Ridge at The Edge (East), 8:30 p.m.