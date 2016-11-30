Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.1.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

BOYS BASKETBALL

Regis Jesuit at Overland, 7 p.m.

Best of Colorado Tournament (at Highlands Ranch H.S.) — (full bracket/schedule)



Cherokee Trail vs. Mesa Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Rangeview vs. Palmer, 6 p.m.

Vista PEAK Bison Bash — (full bracket/schedule)



Greeley Central vs. Vista PEAK, 8 p.m.

Warrior Challenge (At GJ Central H.S.) — (full bracket/schedule)



Gateway vs. Grand Junction Central, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Denver South at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.

Rebel With a Cause (At Columbine H.S.) — (full bracket/schedule)



Eaglecrest vs. Fountain-Fort Carson, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK Bison Bash — (full bracket/schedule)



Greeley Central vs. Vista PEAK, 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Hinkley at George Washington, 5 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

Overland at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

Rock Canyon at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Mountain Vista at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.

Aurora Central at Hinkley, 4:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.