Aurora prep sports schedule, 11.5.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

VOLLEYBALL

5A Region 6 (at Chaparral H.S.)

Eaglecrest vs. Monarch, 10:30 a.m.

Eaglecrest vs. Chaparral, noon

5A Region 9 (at Fruita Monument H.S.)

Regis Jesuit vs. Fruita Monument, 9 a.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Pine Creek, 10:30 a.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Class 5A state playoffs (quarterfinals)

Grandview at Boulder, 6 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Class 5A state meet (individual event finals) at Thornton High School, 4 p.m.