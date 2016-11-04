Aurora prep sports schedule, 11.5.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016:
VOLLEYBALL
5A Region 6 (at Chaparral H.S.)
Eaglecrest vs. Monarch, 10:30 a.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Chaparral, noon
5A Region 9 (at Fruita Monument H.S.)
Regis Jesuit vs. Fruita Monument, 9 a.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Pine Creek, 10:30 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Class 5A state playoffs (quarterfinals)
Grandview at Boulder, 6 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
Class 5A state meet (individual event finals) at Thornton High School, 4 p.m.