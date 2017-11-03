Aurora prep sports schedule, 11.3.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Nov. 3, 2017:

FOOTBALL

Eaglecrest vs. Arvada West at NAAC, 4 p.m.

Golden vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 4 p.m.

Bear Creek at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Grandview vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

Hinkley vs. Chaparral at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.

Pomona at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Palmer Ridge vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Class 4A Region 8 (at Longmont H.S.)

Vista PEAK vs. Longmont, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK vs. Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.

Class 5A Region 2 (at Fossil Ridge H.S.)

Eaglecrest vs. Brighton, 5:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest vs. Fossil Ridge, 7 p.m.