Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.8.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016:
FOOTBALL
Rangeview vs. Arvada West at NAAC, noon
Denver North at Vista PEAK, 1 p.m.
Doherty vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 1 p.m.
Westminster vs. Aurora Central at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Overland at Arvada Tournament
SOFTBALL
Regis Jesuit at Rock Canyon, 9:30 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Eaglecrest at Englewood H.S., 9 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Smoky Hill at Cheyenne Mountain, 10 a.m.