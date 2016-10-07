Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.7.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Oct. 7, 2016:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

FOOTBALL

Mountain Vista vs. Hinkley at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Chaparral at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Grandview vs. Boulder at Recht Field, 7 p.m.

Legacy at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Legend at Regis Jesuit, 3 p.m.

Brighton at Grandview, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Eaglecrest at Class 5A Region 4 at City Park, 9 a.m.

Grandview, Rangeview at Class 5A Region 6 at Dakota Ridge High School, 10 a.m.

Smoky Hill at Class 5A Region 5 at Colorado Mesa University

FIELD HOCKEY

Grandview at Kent Denver, 4:30 p.m.