Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.6.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 6, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

FOOTBALL

Vista PEAK vs. Denver North at All-City Stadium, 4 p.m.

Arvada West vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Aurora Central at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Boulder vs. Grandview at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Chaparral at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.

Legacy at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Overland vs. Arapahoe at LPS Stadium, 7 p.m.

Rocky Mountain vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill vs. Doherty at Garry Berry Stadium, 7 p.m.

Gateway vs. Dakota Ridge at Jeffco Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Smoky Hill at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Hinkley at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Gateway, Rangeview, Vista PEAK at Northglenn Invite at Northwest Open Spaces Park, 2 p.m.