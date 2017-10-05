Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.6.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 6, 2017:
FOOTBALL
Vista PEAK vs. Denver North at All-City Stadium, 4 p.m.
Arvada West vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at Westminster, 7 p.m.
Boulder vs. Grandview at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Chaparral at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.
Legacy at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Overland vs. Arapahoe at LPS Stadium, 7 p.m.
Rocky Mountain vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Doherty at Garry Berry Stadium, 7 p.m.
Gateway vs. Dakota Ridge at Jeffco Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Smoky Hill at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Hinkley at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Gateway, Rangeview, Vista PEAK at Northglenn Invite at Northwest Open Spaces Park, 2 p.m.