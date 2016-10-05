Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.6.16

AURORA | The Aurora sports schedule for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

FOOTBALL

Eaglecrest vs. Rocky Mountain at French Field, 6 p.m.

Dakota Ridge vs. Gateway at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Arapahoe vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m. (A-Town Game of the Week)

VOLLEYBALL

Regis Jesuit at Douglas County, 6 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Grandview, 6:15 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 6:15 p.m.

Mullen at Smoky Hill, 6:15 p.m.

Overland at Arapahoe, 6:15 p.m.

Gateway at Vista PEAK, 6:15 p.m.

Hinkley at Westminster, 6:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central at Northglenn, 4 p.m.

Hinkley vs. Thornton at 5-Star Stadium, 4 p.m.

Overland at Cherokee Trail, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Vista PEAK, 4:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

Legend at Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m.

Mullen vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Adams City at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Brighton at Grandview, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Cherokee Trail at Class 5A Region 7 at Colorado Athletic Club-Inverness, 8 a.m.

Regis Jesuit at Class 5A 3 at Colorado Athletic Club-Monaco, 9 a.m.

Overland at Class 5A Region 2 at Fairview, 9 a.m.

Grandview, Rangeview at Class 5A Region 6 at Ken Caryl Ranch House, 9 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit vs. Arapahoe at Newton M.S., 4:15 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Saint Mary’s Academy, 4:15 p.m.