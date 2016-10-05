Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.5.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016:
VOLLEYBALL
Eaglecrest at Overland, 6:15 p.m.
Grandview at Smoky Hill, 6:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Castle View at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.
Overland vs. Arapahoe at deKoevend Park, 4 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Cherry Creek at Village Green Fields, 4 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.
Grandview at Mullen, 4:15 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Regis Jesuit at Class 5A 3 at Colorado Athletic Club-Monaco, 8 a.m.
Cherokee Trail at Class 5A Region 7 at Colorado Athletic Club-Inverness, 8 a.m.
Overland at Class 5A Region 2 at Fairview, 9 a.m.
Grandview, Rangeview at Class 5A Region 6 at Ken Caryl Ranch House, 9 a.m.