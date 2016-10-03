Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.4.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016:
VOLLEYBALL
Regis Jesuit at Legend, 6 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 6:15 p.m.
Rangeview at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.
Westminster at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Brighton vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 4:30 p.m.
Northglenn at Vista PEAK, 4:30 p.m.
Ponderosa at Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m.
Rangeview vs. Adams City at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Gateway at Westminster, 7 p.m.
Arapahoe vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Northglenn at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Thornton at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Westminster, 4:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Brighton, 6 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Mountain Vista vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 4 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Golden at Rooney Road Sports Complex, 4:30 p.m.