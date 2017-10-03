Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.3.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 (weather & field conditions permitting):
VOLLEYBALL
Legend at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Adams City at Vista PEAK, 6:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at Westminster, 6:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 6:45 p.m.
Grandview at Eaglecrest, 6:45 p.m.
Mullen at Overland, 6:45 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek, 6:45 p.m.
Gateway at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 4:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Ponderosa at EchoPark Stadium, 4:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Overland, 4:30 p.m.
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 5:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Adams City, 6 p.m.
Vista PEAK vs. Northglenn at 5-Star Stadium, 6 p.m.
Westminster vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6 p.m.
Aurora Central at Brighton, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Aurora Central at Northglenn, 4 p.m.
Brighton at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Thornton, 4 p.m.
Westminster at Rangeview, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Class 4A state tournament at Raccoon Creek G.C., 8:30 a.m.
Class 5A state tournament at CommonGround G.C., 8:30 a.m.