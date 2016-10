Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.29.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

FOOTBALL

Rock Canyon at Hinkley, 11 a.m.

Rocky Mountain vs. Rangeview at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail at Ponderosa Mustang Classic

Grandview at Cheyenne Mountain Tournament

Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill at Legend Tournament

Rangeview Raider Classic

Rangeview vs. Fairview, 8 a.m.

Rangeview vs. Pueblo West, 9 a.m.

Reeseeding for afternoon session

CROSS COUNTRY

Class 5A state meet at Norris Penrose Equestrian Center, 5A girls noon, 5A boys 1:20 p.m.