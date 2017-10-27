AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE, 10.28.17

FOOTBALL

Bear Creek vs. Aurora Central at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 10 a.m.

Overland vs. Doherty at Garry Berry Stadium, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail at Ponderosa Tournament

Eaglecrest at Rangeview Tournament

Grandview at Cheyenne Mountain Tournament

Overland at Pueblo East Tournament

Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill at Legend Tournament

Vista PEAK at Manitou Springs Tournament

CROSS COUNTRY

Class 5A state meet at Norris Penrose Events Center, 5A boys 9:20 a.m., 5A girls 10:40 a.m.