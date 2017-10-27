Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.28.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017:
FOOTBALL
Bear Creek vs. Aurora Central at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 10 a.m.
Overland vs. Doherty at Garry Berry Stadium, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Cherokee Trail at Ponderosa Tournament
Eaglecrest at Rangeview Tournament
Grandview at Cheyenne Mountain Tournament
Overland at Pueblo East Tournament
Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill at Legend Tournament
Vista PEAK at Manitou Springs Tournament
CROSS COUNTRY
Class 5A state meet at Norris Penrose Events Center, 5A boys 9:20 a.m., 5A girls 10:40 a.m.