Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.27.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016:
FOOTBALL
Eaglecrest vs. Ralston Valley at North Area Athletic Complex, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Ponderosa at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Class 5A state playoffs (first round)
Aurora Central vs. Arapahoe at Littleton Public Schools Stadium, 3:15 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Rock Canyon at EchoPark Stadium, 4 p.m.
Fruita Monument vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Gateway at Broomfield, 6 p.m.
Greeley West vs. Rangeview at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6 p.m.
Vista Ridge at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.