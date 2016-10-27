Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.27.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

FOOTBALL

Eaglecrest vs. Ralston Valley at North Area Athletic Complex, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Ponderosa at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Class 5A state playoffs (first round)

Aurora Central vs. Arapahoe at Littleton Public Schools Stadium, 3:15 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Rock Canyon at EchoPark Stadium, 4 p.m.

Fruita Monument vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

Gateway at Broomfield, 6 p.m.

Greeley West vs. Rangeview at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6 p.m.

Vista Ridge at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.