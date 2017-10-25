Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.26.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 (weather and field conditions permitting):
FOOTBALL
Boulder vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
Hinkley vs. Rock Canyon at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.
Ralston Valley vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Regis Jesuit at Ponderosa, 6 p.m.
Hinkley at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Adams City, 6:30 p.m.
Thornton at Vista PEAK, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Class 5A state playoffs (first round)
Eaglecrest vs. Far Northeast Warriors at Evie Dennis Campus, 3:30 p.m.
Fruita Monument vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 4 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Rangeview, 4:30 p.m.
Aurora Central vs. Legacy at North Stadium, 6 p.m.
Gateway vs. Fort Collins at Fossil Ridge H.S., 6:30 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.
Pine Creek at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.