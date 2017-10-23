Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.24.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017:

VOLLEYBALL

Regis Jesuit at ThunderRidge, 6 p.m.

Gateway at Brighton, 6:30 p.m.

Hinkley at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Vista PEAK, 6:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Westminster, 6:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

State playoffs (semifinals)

Regis Jesuit vs. Palmer Ridge at All-City Stadium, 5:30 p.m.