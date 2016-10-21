Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.21.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 21, 2016:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
FOOTBALL
Vista PEAK vs. Lincoln at All-City Stadium, 4 p.m.
Castle View vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 5 p.m.
Ralston Valley vs. Rangeview at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Doherty vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Eaglecrest at Denver East, 6:15 p.m.
Aurora Central at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Wheat Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Class 5A state tournament (at Aurora Sports Park)
Eaglecrest vs. Brighton, 12:15 p.m.
Legacy vs. Cherokee Trail, 12:15 p.m.
First round winners, 2:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Aurora Central, Eaglecrest, Smoky Hill at Class 5A Region 1 at Margaret Carpenter Rec Center (Thornton), 2:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
State playoffs (first round)
Regis Jesuit vs. Palmer Ridge at Don Breese Stadium, 4 p.m.