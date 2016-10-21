Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.21.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 21, 2016:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

FOOTBALL

Vista PEAK vs. Lincoln at All-City Stadium, 4 p.m.

Castle View vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 5 p.m.

Ralston Valley vs. Rangeview at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Doherty vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Eaglecrest at Denver East, 6:15 p.m.

Aurora Central at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Wheat Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Class 5A state tournament (at Aurora Sports Park)

Eaglecrest vs. Brighton, 12:15 p.m.

Legacy vs. Cherokee Trail, 12:15 p.m.

First round winners, 2:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Aurora Central, Eaglecrest, Smoky Hill at Class 5A Region 1 at Margaret Carpenter Rec Center (Thornton), 2:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

State playoffs (first round)

Regis Jesuit vs. Palmer Ridge at Don Breese Stadium, 4 p.m.