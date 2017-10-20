Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.20.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 20, 2017:
FOOTBALL
Aurora Central at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Hinkley at APS Stadium, 7 p.m.
Gateway vs. Chatfield at Jeffco Stadium, 7 p.m.
Grandview vs. Doherty at Garry Berry Stadium, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Class 5A state tournament at Aurora Sports Park (Complex C)
First round: Rocky Mountain vs. Eaglecrest, 10 a.m.
Quarterfinals: First round winners, 2:30 p.m.