AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 20, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE, 10.20.17

FOOTBALL

Aurora Central at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Hinkley at APS Stadium, 7 p.m.

Gateway vs. Chatfield at Jeffco Stadium, 7 p.m.

Grandview vs. Doherty at Garry Berry Stadium, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Class 5A state tournament at Aurora Sports Park (Complex C)

First round: Rocky Mountain vs. Eaglecrest, 10 a.m.

Quarterfinals: First round winners, 2:30 p.m.