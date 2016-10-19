Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.20.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016:

FOOTBALL

Regis Jesuit vs. Aurora Central at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Hinkley at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Overland vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m. — A-Town Game of the Week, live stream here

VOLLEYBALL

Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 6:15 p.m.

Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 6:15 p.m.

Hinkley at Brighton, 6:30 p.m.

Northglenn at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Vista PEAK, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Overland at Prairie View, 4 p.m.

Hinkley vs. Lakewood at Lakewood Memorial Field, 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Hinkley, Rangeview at Class 5A Region 3 at Redstone Park, girls noon, boys 12:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Class 4A Region 3 at Cherry Creek State Park, boys 4 p.m., girls 4:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail, Gateway, Grandview, Overland, Regis Jesuit at Class 5A Region 2 at Cherry Creek State Park, boys 3 p.m., girls 3:30 p.m.