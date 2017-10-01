Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.2.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 (weather permitting):
VOLLEYBALL
Gateway at Far Northeast Warriors, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Regis Jesuit at Rock Canyon, 3:30 p.m.
Alameda at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Overland at The Academy, 4 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.
Grandview vs. Cherry Creek at Village Green Park, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Class 4A state tournament at Raccoon Creek G.C., 8:30 a.m.
Class 5A state tournament at CommonGround G.C., 8:30 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Kent Denver vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 5:30 p.m.