Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.18.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Oct. 18, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE, 10.19.17

FOOTBALL

Rangeview vs. Ralston Valley at NAAC, 4 p.m.

Lincoln vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest vs. Castle View at Douglas County Stadium, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Heritage at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

Aurora Central at Northglenn, 6:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

Centennial League Challenge

Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 6:45 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 6:45 p.m.

Grandview at Overland, 6:45 p.m.

Mullen at Smoky Hill, 6:45 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Lakewood at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Aurora Central at Northridge, 6 p.m.

Westminster at Rangeview, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Aurora Central, Eaglecrest, Smoky Hill at 5A Region 1 at Northwest Open Spaces Park (girls 2 p.m., boys 3 p.m.)

Cherokee Trail, Gateway, Grandview, Overland and Regis Jesuit at 5A Region 2 at Northwest Open Spaces Park (girls 2:30 p.m., boys 3:30 p.m.)

Hinkley, Rangeview at 5A Region 3 at Viele Lake

Vista PEAK at 4A Region 3 at Lyons High School (boys 3 p.m., girls 4 p.m.)