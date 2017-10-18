Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.18.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Oct. 18, 2017:
FOOTBALL
Rangeview vs. Ralston Valley at NAAC, 4 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Castle View at Douglas County Stadium, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Heritage at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Aurora Central at Northglenn, 6:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
Centennial League Challenge
Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 6:45 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 6:45 p.m.
Grandview at Overland, 6:45 p.m.
Mullen at Smoky Hill, 6:45 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Lakewood at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Aurora Central at Northridge, 6 p.m.
Westminster at Rangeview, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Aurora Central, Eaglecrest, Smoky Hill at 5A Region 1 at Northwest Open Spaces Park (girls 2 p.m., boys 3 p.m.)
Cherokee Trail, Gateway, Grandview, Overland and Regis Jesuit at 5A Region 2 at Northwest Open Spaces Park (girls 2:30 p.m., boys 3:30 p.m.)
Hinkley, Rangeview at 5A Region 3 at Viele Lake
Vista PEAK at 4A Region 3 at Lyons High School (boys 3 p.m., girls 4 p.m.)