AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE, 10.17.17

VOLLEYBALL

Brighton at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.

Centennial League Challenge

Arapahoe at Grandview, 6:45 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Overland, 6:45 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Smoky Hill, 6:45 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Mullen, 6:45 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Brighton at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Thornton at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Arapahoe at Overland, 4:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Mullen vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Gateway vs. Northglenn at 5-Star Stadium, 6 p.m.

Prairie View vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6 p.m.

Aurora Central at Westminster, 6:30 p.m.

Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 7:30 p.m.