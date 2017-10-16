Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.17.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017:
VOLLEYBALL
Brighton at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.
Centennial League Challenge
Arapahoe at Grandview, 6:45 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Overland, 6:45 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Smoky Hill, 6:45 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Mullen, 6:45 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Brighton at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Thornton at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Arapahoe at Overland, 4:30 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Mullen vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 5:30 p.m.
Gateway vs. Northglenn at 5-Star Stadium, 6 p.m.
Prairie View vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6 p.m.
Aurora Central at Westminster, 6:30 p.m.
Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 7:30 p.m.