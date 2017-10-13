Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.14.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017:

FOOTBALL

Pomona at Hinkley, 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

CLASS 5A REGIONALS

Region 1 (at Aurora Sports Park)

Game 1: Eaglecrest vs. Denver East, 10 a.m.; Game 2: Cherokee Trail vs. Mountain Vista, 10 a.m.; Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (winner goes to state tournament), 12:15 p.m.; Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 12:15 p.m.; Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner (winner goes to state tournament), 2:30 p.m.

Region 4 (at Broomfield Industrial Park)

Game 1: Legacy vs. Chatfield, 10 a.m.; Game 2: Grandview vs. Douglas County, 10 a.m.; Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (winner goes to state tournament), 12:15 p.m.; Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 12:15 p.m.; Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner (winner goes to state tournament), 2:30 p.m.

Region 8 (at Brighton H.S.)

Game 1: Brighton vs. Rampart, 10 a.m.; Game 2: Smoky Hill vs. Loveland, 10 a.m.; Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (winner goes to state tournament), 12:15 p.m.; Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 12:15 p.m.; Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner (winner goes to state tournament), 2:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Rock Canyon at Regis Jesuit, 10 a.m.

Smoky Hill vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 11 a.m.

Hinkley at Aurora Central, 3 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Class 5A state tournament at Gates Tennis Center, 9 a.m. (finals and third-place matches)

FIELD HOCKEY

Grandview vs. Arapahoe at LPS Stadium, 9 a.m.

Cheyenne Mountain vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 1 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Overland at Cherry Creek Invitational, 10 a.m.