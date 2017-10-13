AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 13, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE, 10.13.17

FOOTBALL

Heritage vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 4 p.m.

Aurora Central vs. Legacy at North Stadium, 7 p.m.

Boulder vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

Rock Canyon at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Overland at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Class 5A state tournament at Gates Tennis Center, 9 a.m. semifinals (followed by playbacks)