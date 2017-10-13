Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.13.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 13, 2017:
FOOTBALL
Heritage vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 4 p.m.
Aurora Central vs. Legacy at North Stadium, 7 p.m.
Boulder vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
Rock Canyon at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Overland at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Class 5A state tournament at Gates Tennis Center, 9 a.m. semifinals (followed by playbacks)