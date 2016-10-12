Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.13.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 6:15 p.m.

Overland at Mullen, 6:15 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek, 6:15 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 5:30 p.m.

Mullen vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 5:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 7:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview, Vista PEAK at EMAC Championships at Cherry Creek State Park

Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland, Smoky Hill at Centennial League Championships at deKoevend Park

BOYS TENNIS

Class 5A state tournament at Gates Tennis Center, 9 a.m.