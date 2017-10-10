Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.11.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017:
VOLLEYBALL
Vista PEAK at Northglenn, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 4 p.m.
Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Regis Jesuit at Continental League Championships at Polson Ranch (Sedalia), 3:30 p.m.
EMAC Championships at Margaret Carpenter Rec Center
FIELD HOCKEY
Palmer Ridge vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 4 p.m.
Liberty at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.