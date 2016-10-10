Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.11.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016:
VOLLEYBALL
Northglenn at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Gateway at Westminster, 6:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Brighton, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Regis Jesuit vs. Heritage at Littleton Public Schools Stadium, 4 p.m.
Adams City at Hinkley, 4:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.
Aurora Central vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Westminster, 7 p.m.