Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.10.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 (weather and field conditions permitting):

VOLLEYBALL

Aurora Central at Adams City, 6:30 p.m.

Brighton at Vista PEAK, 6:30 p.m.

Hinkley at Thornton, 6:30 p.m.

Westminster at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 6:45 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Overland, 6:45 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 6:45 p.m.

Northglenn at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 4 p.m.

Prairie View at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Gateway vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 6 p.m.

Hinkley at Adams City, 6 p.m.

Cherry Creek vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Overland vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Heritage at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Liberty at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.