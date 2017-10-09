Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.10.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 (weather and field conditions permitting):
VOLLEYBALL
Aurora Central at Adams City, 6:30 p.m.
Brighton at Vista PEAK, 6:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Thornton, 6:30 p.m.
Westminster at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 6:45 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Overland, 6:45 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 6:45 p.m.
Northglenn at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 4 p.m.
Prairie View at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Gateway vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 6 p.m.
Hinkley at Adams City, 6 p.m.
Cherry Creek vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 5:30 p.m.
Overland vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Heritage at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.