Aurora prep sports schedule, 1.9.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central at Denver South, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ThunderRidge at Regis Jesuit (Boys Division Gym), 5:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Overland at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Aurora Central, Platte Canyon at Westminster, 4 p.m.
Highlands Ranch at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Hinkley, 4:30 p.m.