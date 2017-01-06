Aurora prep sports schedule, 1.7.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gateway at Monarch, 1 p.m.
Hinkley at Chaparral, 1 p.m.
Rangeview at George Washington, 1 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gateway at Hinkley, 1 p.m.
Legend at Overland, 3 p.m.
Fairview at Regis Jesuit, 4:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Ponderosa, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Eaglecrest, Overland, Vista PEAK at Legend, 7 a.m.
Grandview at Colfax Smackdown at Denver East H.S., 8 a.m.
Aurora Central, Hinkley, Vista PEAK at Rangeview, 9 a.m.
Cherokee Trail at Douglas Invitational (Wyoming)
ICE HOCKEY
Dakota Ridge vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 3:15 p.m.
Monarch vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 5:30 p.m.