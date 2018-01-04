Aurora prep sports schedule, 1.5.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 5, 2018:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rock Canyon at Rangeview, 5:30 p.m.
Douglas County at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Hinkley at Palmer, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Strive Prep-Smart Academy at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.
Gateway at Douglas County, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Grandview at Colfax Smackdown at Denver East, 5 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Mullen vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 5:45 p.m.