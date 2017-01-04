Aurora prep sports schedule, 1.5.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grand Junction at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grand Junction at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Horizon, Hinkley at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.
Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m.
Longmont at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Gateway at Westminster, 4 p.m.
Northglenn at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Adams City at Aurora Central, 4:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Arapahoe, 4:30 p.m.