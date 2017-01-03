Aurora prep sports schedule, 1.4.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gateway at Monarch, 6:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Overland, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
Greeley West at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest at Overland, 5:30 p.m.
Grandview at Smoky Hill, 5:30 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Mullen at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Gateway, 7 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Valor Christian vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 7:50 p.m.