Aurora prep sports schedule, 1.4.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gateway at Monarch, 6:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Overland, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

Greeley West at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest at Overland, 5:30 p.m.

Grandview at Smoky Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Mullen at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Gateway, 7 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Valor Christian vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 7:50 p.m.