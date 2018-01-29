AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE, 1.30.18

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brighton at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.

Castle View at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Northglenn, 7 p.m.

Westminster at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Adams City at Rangeview, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central at Brighton, 6:30 p.m.

Gateway at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Northglenn at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Adams City, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Castle View, 7 p.m.

UNIFIED BASKETBALL

Aurora Central at Brighton, 5:30 p.m.