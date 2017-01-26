Aurora prep sports schedule, 1.27.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 27, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Overland at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Smoky Hill at Grandview, 5:30 p.m.
Gateway at Adams City, 7 p.m.
Hinkley at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.
UNIFIED BASKETBALL
Rangeview at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Aurora Public Schools Championships at Hinkley, 5 p.m. (prelims)
Continental “C” League Meet at Regis Jesuit H.S., 5 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 8 p.m.