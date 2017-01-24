Aurora prep sports schedule, 1.25.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Mullen at Grandview, 7 p.m.

Overland at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 5:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek, 5:30 p.m.

Arapahoe at Overland, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Mullen, 7 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit vs. Dakota Ridge at The Edge, 6 p.m.