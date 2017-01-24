Aurora prep sports schedule, 1.25.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Mullen at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Overland at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 5:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek, 5:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Overland, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Mullen, 7 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit vs. Dakota Ridge at The Edge, 6 p.m.