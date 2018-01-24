Aurora prep sports schedule, 1.24.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe at Overland, 7 p.m.

Aurora Central at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Mullen, 7 p.m.

Hinkley at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Brighton, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Smoky Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Hinkley at Gateway, 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.

Mullen at Grandview, 7 p.m.

Overland at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.

UNIFIED BASKETBALL

Rangeview at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.