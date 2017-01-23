Aurora prep sports schedule, 1.24.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brighton at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

Hinkley at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Rock Canyon, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hinkley at Gateway, 5:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

Rock Canyon at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Brighton, 7 p.m.

UNIFIED BASKETBALL

Overland at Aurora Central, 4:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Hinkley, Horizon at Aurora Central, 5 p.m.

Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Hinkley at Adams City, 4 p.m.

Brighton at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.

Northglenn at Rangeview, 4:30 p.m.

Westminster at Aurora Central, 4:30 p.m.