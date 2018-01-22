Aurora prep sports schedule, 1.23.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
BOYS BASKETBALL
Adams City at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central at Adams City, 7 p.m.
Brighton at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Palmer at Hinkley, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Aurora Central at Westminster, 4 p.m.
Rangeview vs. Northglenn at VMAC, 4 p.m.
Hinkley at Adams City, 4:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Eaglecrest, 5 p.m.
Overland at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.
UNIFIED BASKETBALL
Overland at Rangeview, 4 p.m.