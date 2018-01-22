AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE, 1.23.18

BOYS BASKETBALL

Adams City at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central at Adams City, 7 p.m.

Brighton at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Palmer at Hinkley, 5 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Aurora Central at Westminster, 4 p.m.

Rangeview vs. Northglenn at VMAC, 4 p.m.

Hinkley at Adams City, 4:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Eaglecrest, 5 p.m.

Overland at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.

UNIFIED BASKETBALL

Overland at Rangeview, 4 p.m.