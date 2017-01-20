Aurora prep sports schedule, 1.21.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hinkley at Thornton, noon

Prairie View at Gateway, 1 p.m.

Grandview at Cherry Creek, 2:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at George Washington, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

George Washington at Overland, 11:30 a.m.

Thornton at Hinkley, noon

Gateway at Prairie View, 1 p.m.

Grandview at Cherry Creek, 1 p.m.

Rangeview at Cherokee Trail, 1 p.m.

Silver Creek at Vista PEAK, 1 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Kelly Walsh (Wyoming), 1:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Aurora Central, Overland at Kennedy Tournament

Eaglecrest at Rock Canyon Tournament

Gateway, Hinkley, Regis Jesuit at Northglenn Tournament

Grandview at Top of the Rockies Tournament at Centaurus H.S.

Rangeview, Vista PEAK at Smoky Hill Classic

GIRLS SWIMMING

Highlands Ranch at Cherokee Trail, 9 a.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek vs. Monarch at Sports Stable, 6:50 p.m.