Aurora prep sports schedule, 1.20.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherry Creek at Grandview, 3 p.m.

Silver Creek at Vista PEAK, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rock Canyon at Hinkley, 1 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Grandview, 1:30 p.m.

Overland at George Washington, 2 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

Aurora Central, Overland at Kennedy Commander Invite at Kennedy H.S.

Cherokee Trail at Rockwell Rumble

Eaglecrest, Vista PEAk at Smoky Hill Invitational

Grandview at Top of the Rockies Invitational at Centaurus H.S.

Rangeview at Fairview H.S.

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit vs. Steamboat Springs at Howelson Arena, 3 p.m.

Mountain Vista vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 3:10 p.m.