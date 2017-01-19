Aurora prep sports schedule, 1.20.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 20, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

Overland at Mullen, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.

Westminster at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Aurora Central at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.

Mullen at Overland, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Westminster, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Regis Jesuit at Legend, 6:30 p.m.

Grandview at Top of the Rockies at Centaurus H.S., 8 a.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit vs. Ralston Valley at APEX, 6:30 p.m.

Mountain Vista vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 8 p.m.