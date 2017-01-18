Aurora prep sports schedule, 1.19.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
BOYS BASKETBALL
Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pueblo Central at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Douglas County, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Overland, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Rangeview at Adams City, 4 p.m.
Aurora Central at Brighton, 4:30 p.m.
Gateway at Hinkley, 4:30 p.m.