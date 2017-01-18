Aurora prep sports schedule, 1.19.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

BOYS BASKETBALL

Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pueblo Central at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Douglas County, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Overland, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Rangeview at Adams City, 4 p.m.

Aurora Central at Brighton, 4:30 p.m.

Gateway at Hinkley, 4:30 p.m.