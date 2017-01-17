Aurora prep sports schedule, 1.18.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Overland, 7 p.m.

Hinkley at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Broomfield, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.

Grandview at Overland, 5:30 p.m.

Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 7 p.m.

Denver North at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Hinkley vs. Northglenn at VMAC, 4 p.m.