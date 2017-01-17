Aurora prep sports schedule, 1.18.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Overland, 7 p.m.
Hinkley at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Broomfield, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.
Grandview at Overland, 5:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 7 p.m.
Denver North at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Hinkley vs. Northglenn at VMAC, 4 p.m.