Aurora prep sports schedule, 1.13.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

George Washington at Rangeview, 1:30 p.m.

Overland at Cherokee Trail, 2 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Northridge, 3 p.m.

Grandview at Eaglecrest, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail at Overland, 1 p.m.

Grandview at Eaglecrest, 4:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Grandview, Overland, Vista PEAK at Arvada West Invitational

Cherokee Trail at Rocky Mountain

Gateway at Far Northeast Warriors

Hinkley at Aurora West College Prep

Smoky Hill at Englewood

GIRLS SWIMMING

Hinkley at Pueblo County Hornet Invite, 8 a.m.

Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill Invitational, 9 a.m. prelims