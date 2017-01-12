Aurora prep sports schedule, 1.13.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 13, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest at Grandview, 7 p.m.

Mullen at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Thornton at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Westminster at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest at Grandview, 5:30 p.m.

Aurora Central at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Thornton, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Mullen, 7 p.m.

Rose Classic Super Jam (Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Regis Jesuit vs. Archbishop Malloy, 7 p.m. MT

WRESTLING

Heritage at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

Longmont at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Hinkley at Pueblo County Hornet Invite, 8 a.m.

Westminster at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.