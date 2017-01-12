Aurora prep sports schedule, 1.13.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 13, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Mullen at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Thornton at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Westminster at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest at Grandview, 5:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at Westminster, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Thornton, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Mullen, 7 p.m.
Rose Classic Super Jam (Brooklyn, N.Y.)
Regis Jesuit vs. Archbishop Malloy, 7 p.m. MT
WRESTLING
Heritage at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
Longmont at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Hinkley at Pueblo County Hornet Invite, 8 a.m.
Westminster at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.