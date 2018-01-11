AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE, 1.11.18

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gateway at Pine Creek, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Aurora Central, Gateway at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Hinkley, 6 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Gateway at Aurora Central, 4:30 p.m.

Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Grandview, 5 p.m.

Cherry Creek JV2 at Rangeview, 5 p.m.

Mullen at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.