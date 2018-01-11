Aurora prep sports schedule, 1.11.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gateway at Pine Creek, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Aurora Central, Gateway at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Hinkley, 6 p.m.
Abraham Lincoln at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Gateway at Aurora Central, 4:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Grandview, 5 p.m.
Cherry Creek JV2 at Rangeview, 5 p.m.
Mullen at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.