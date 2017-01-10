Aurora prep sports schedule, 1.11.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.

Overland at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

Pueblo South at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 5:30 p.m.

Overland at Smoky Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Arapahoe at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Aurora Central, Vista PEAK at Gateway, 5 p.m.

Thornton at Hinkley, 5 p.m.

Ponderosa at Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Westminster, 7 p.m.