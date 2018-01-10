Aurora prep sports schedule, 1.10.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Hinkley at Highlands Ranch, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Overland, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Pueblo South, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 5:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Overland, 5:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Heritage, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Westminster at Rangeview, 7:30 p.m.