Aurora prep sports schedule, 1.10.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Hinkley at Highlands Ranch, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Overland, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Pueblo South, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 5:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Overland, 5:30 p.m.

Arapahoe at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Heritage, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Westminster at Rangeview, 7:30 p.m.